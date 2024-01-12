Jim Allen Elementary Fifth Grade Scientists Explore At Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

January 12, 2024

Fifth grade scientists from Jim Allen Elementary visited the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center this week and participated in the Infinitely Big! Infinitely Small! program.

These explorers blasted off into space studying planets and the moon, observing constellations and so much more. They also studied the flow of energy through an ecosystem while observing microscopic food chains in their microscopes right in front of them.

The students ended their day meeting Tood, Roy’ Hyatt’s Florida kingsnake animal ambassador.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is operated by the Escambia County School District.

