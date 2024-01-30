High Tuesday In The 60s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.