High Tuesday In The 60s

January 30, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 