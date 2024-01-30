High Tuesday In The 60s
January 30, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Comments