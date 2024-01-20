Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch Next Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Lillian Highway (State Road (S.R.) 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures and intermittent nighttime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26 as crews perform concrete and striping work.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed until fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from north of Interstate 10 (I-10) to Davis Highway- Drivers will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures, between I-10 and Davis Highway, Sunday, Jan. 21 through Thursday, Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway.

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) – Drivers may encounter daytime lane closures, between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews pave the roadway.

I-10 Routine Utility Maintenance from the Alabama state line to Exit 22 (Avalon Boulevard) – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Tuesday, Jan. 23 through Thursday, Jan 25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to repair overhead lights.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, January 21, through Friday, January 26, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may experience intermittent S.R. 87 single-lane closures, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for turn lane construction and paving operations.

S.R. 89 Resurfacing from North of S.R. 87 to Highway 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures, between S.R .87 and Hwy. 178, Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as crews perform turnout widening and paving work.

I-10 Westbound at Blackwater River Resurfacing – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday, Jan. 21 to Thursday, Jan. 25, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the Blackwater River Bridge eastern approach: Intermittent single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations and to place low-profile barrier wall. A slight shift of the I-10 westbound travel lanes toward the inside of the roadway. The new configuration will provide space for crews to work in the construction zone behind the barrier wall and is expected to be in place through Feb. 2024.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday, Jan. 21 to Thursday, Jan. 25, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the Blackwater River Bridge eastern approach:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.