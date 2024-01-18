ECUA Conducting Controlled Burns At CWRF Near Gonzalez

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) will be conducting prescribed burn operations on ECUA property in the vicinity of the Central Water Reclamation Facility (CWRF) in Gonzalez this week, weather permitting.

Conditions will be evaluated each morning and ECUA’s burn-certified contractor will conduct the burn operations, which are scheduled to begin at approximately 9:00 each morning. These burn activities are a part of ECUA’s management plan for the ecological restoration of forest lands at the CWRF site.

The ECUA’s CWRF property is in the Gonzalez community and mostly lies south of Becks Lake Road, west of the Escambia River. A small amount of ECUA’s property north of Becks Lake Road will be included in this prescribed burn operation. Although every effort will be made to ensure smoke will not affect roadways, drivers should exercise caution in the event that smoke does lead to reduced visibility on the area’s roads.