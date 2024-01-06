Becoming Sunny For Saturday; Rain And Storms By Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 62. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 54. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.