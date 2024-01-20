Another Freezee – Low Near 20 For Saturday Night

January 20, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 23. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 