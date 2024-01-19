Another Deep Freeze Around 20 For Friday And Saturday Nights

We are looking at another arctic blast for the weekend with lows down near 20 degrees for both Friday and Saturday nights.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.