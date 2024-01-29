Additional Development Proposed In Devine Farm Area Would Bring ‘Wildwood Estates’ To 1,067 Lots

Additional phases with 215 news lots would bring a development in the area of Devine Road and South Country Road 97 to a total of 1,067 lots, on 777 acres, according to county applications.

The first three phases with 451 lots — Bookhaven 1 and 2, and Iron Rock 1 — are completed. The next three phases, Bookhaven 3 and 4, and Iron Rock 2 are under construction with 401 additional lots.

The remaining phases of Wildwood Estates are currently undeveloped, according to filings with the Escambia County Development Review Committee. Phase 7 will include 13 lots. There are 43 lots proposed for Phase 8 and 159 for Phase 9 in the plans filed by Devine Farms, LLC/Rodney Sutton.

An amended development between Escambia County and Devine Farms, Inc allows up to 1,200 lots.

The plans are in the staff internal review process with no public meeting yet scheduled before the Escambia County Development Review Committee.