Homestead Village Retirement Center Fire Under Investigation

A fire Thursday night at an Escambia County retirement home is under investigation.

The fire was reported about 7:10 p.m. at the Homestead Village of Pensacola on Pine Forest Road.

Heavy smoke was showing from the two-story structure upon arrival. Upon entry, a fire was located in the kitchen of the restaurant. With multiple hose lines stretched through the structure, the fire was contained to the kitchen area and extinguished by 8 p.m. There were no injuries.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.

Photos for NorthEsccambia.com, click to enlarge.



