$1.7 Million Dawson Road Bridge Replacement Is Complete

January 23, 2024

After almost a year,  a $1.7 million Escambia County bridge replacement project on Dawson Road just south of Century is now complete, and the bridge is open.

Temporary repairs were made in 2016 to the structurally deficient timber bridge over Pritchell Mill Branch that was constructed in 1965.

It has now been replaced with a 76-foot long concrete structure. The project also included replacement of about 270 feet of roadway, curb and gutter, guardrail improvements and ditch grading. TThe Town of Century also moved two a 3-inch water main and a 3/4 inch Town of Century gas main

The Florida Department of Transportation will pick up about $1.2 million of the cost through a Florida Department of Transportation Local Agency Partnership Agreement (FDOT/LAP) approved in 2017.

The bridge has been closed for construction since early February 2023. A short detour of about one mile was in place during the work.

Pictured: A new bridge on Dawson Road as seen January 22, 2024. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 