Wednesday Is An Early Release Day To Begin Christmas Break For Escambia Schools
December 20, 2023
Wednesday, December 20, is an early release day for public school students in Escambia County as Christmas break begins.
All schools will serve breakfast and lunch to students on the early release day. Regular modes of student transportation will be provided.
Early release days provide teachers and staff regular opportunities for professional development.
For additional information, contact your child’s school.
Comments