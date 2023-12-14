Sunny With 60s Today; Showers For the Weekend
December 14, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
