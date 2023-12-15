Sunny Friday, Rain Chance Moves In Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy in North Escambia, with a low around 52. Slight chance of rain closer to the cost. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.