Sunny and 60s Wednesday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.