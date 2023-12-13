Sunny and 60s Wednesday Afternoon
December 13, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Comments