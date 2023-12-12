State Attorney To Review Escambia Commissioner’s Text Messages For Any Sunshine Law Violations

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden confirmed Monday that her office is reviewing text messages of Escambia County Commissioners after allegations were made that improper communications occurred in violation of the Sunshine Law.

“My office has recently received several inquiries, concerns, and allegations that communications between some of the Escambia County Commissioners which required public notice may have been improper,” Madden said in a release.

“The Florida Sunshine Law is an important tool for ensuring transparency and accountability in government. It helps to protect the public’s right to know and to participate in the decision-making process. Open government is the core of our democratic principles,” Madden continued.

“My office will be reviewing the allegations we have received, including all available government communications, to determine if further investigation is warranted.”