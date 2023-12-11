Spelling Bee Winners Announced

Escambia County Public Schools has announced the winners from the 48th Annual Sandy Sansing Spelling Bee.

Mason Shiueh, a fifth-grade student at Kingsfield Elementary School, emerged as the champion, showcasing an exceptional command of the English language and spelling prowess.

Ty Hagan, a fifth-grade student from Byrneville Elementary, was the second-place finalist and Aria Hungerford, a fifth-grade student from Sherwood Elementary, as the third-place finalist.