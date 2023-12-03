Six UWF Football Players Named To D2 CCA All-Super Region 2 Team

For the second-consecutive season, the UWF football program had six selections voted on to the Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Super Region Two team as announced by the organization on Thursday.

Wide receiver John Jiles, offensive linemen Jacob Bruce, defensive lineman John McMullen and linebacker Gael Laurent were First Teamers, and offensive lineman Nymonta Doucoure and defensive back Quincy Milhomme were selected to the Second Team.

Jiles is among the most exciting wideouts in the country, ranking second in the NCAA in receiving yards (1,209), receiving ypg (109.9) and receiving TD (16). The First Team All-Gulf South Conference selection from Wake Forest, North Carolina has six 100-yard receiving games and has caught at least one touchdown in nine games

Bruce has started all four years at offensive tackle and earns his third-consecutive all-region honor, becoming the first 3-time honoree in program history. The Gainesville, Florida product has been part of an offensive line that helped UWF rank 17th in the country with 258 yards passing and 35th with 178.7 rushing yards per game. The Argos were 22nd with 437 yards of total offense this season. Doucure moved from tackle to guard in the fourth game and finished with an 85 percent grade in nine contests this season.

Laurent led the team with 63 tackles, including 42 solos, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass break-ups. The Miami, Florida standout finished his career with 154 stops, 24 TFL and 13 sacks in 44 games.

McMullen has been a dominant force in the offensive backfield all season. The GSC Defensive Player of the Year ranks second in the country with 13 quarterback sacks and set a UWF record with 22 tackles for loss. In a career that included time at Northern Michigan and UWF, McMullen ended his college playing days with 227 tackles, 68 TFL, 33 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Milhomme was also an all-conference pick who starred in the secondary for the Argos. He started six of the final nine games at safety and ended his junior season with 32 tackles, 27 solos, three pass break-ups and two interceptions.

The first team selections will advance to the All-America ballot with top vote-getters from the other three super regions. The teams are voted on by the nation’s NCAA Division II sports information directors. The All-America teams will be announced on December 14.

Photo: Emily Miller.