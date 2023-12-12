Ronald Eugene Hopkins, better known to his friends and family as “Ronnie”, 69, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away Friday, December 8, 2023. Ronnie was in the graduating class of Pensacola High School, class of ’72. He worked in road construction for 43 years.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Rollie and Mary Hopkins; and his brother, Buddy Hopkins.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hopkins; son, Greg Hopkins (Kristy); daughter, Bridget Burkett (Chris); sister, Alice McCurdy (Henry); and grandchildren, Haylee, Peyton, Anna, Briana, and Gillian.

Memorial services for Ronnie Hopkins will be held Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. The family will receive friends for visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Memorial services will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Brother Mike Skipper officiating.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.