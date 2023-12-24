Rain Likely Christmas Eve Into Christmas Day

Here is your official NorthEscambia.com area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Low around 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Christmas Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then showers likely. High near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.