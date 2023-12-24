Rain Likely Christmas Eve Into Christmas Day

December 24, 2023

Here is your official NorthEscambia.com area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Low around 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Christmas Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then showers likely. High near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 