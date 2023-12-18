Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Receives $66K Grant To Make Renovations For Older Adults

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity has received a $66,000 grant to help renovate six homes for older adults in the Greater Pensacola Area.

With the support of this grant, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity will be able to perform renovations for six older adults in the community who would otherwise be unable to afford to repay project costs. To assist older adults in making their homes more accessible and comfortable, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity installs walk-in tubs, handrails, wheelchair ramps, and more! These projects are a part of Pensacola Habitat for Humanity’s

Community Development Program, designed to help homeowners live and stay safely in their owned homes. Not only does these projects prevent older adults from having to relocate, but it helps promote independence and dignity within their familiar surroundings.

To meet qualifications for these renovations, clients must be 65+, own their home, and must be within 0-80% of the area median income (AMI). A two-part Housing Plus Aging in Place (AIP) assessment takes place with a health or human service professional meeting with the homeowner regarding instrumental daily living activities. A complete home repair evaluation is then completed by Pensacola Habitat construction staff to assess problem areas of the home that could interfere with the homeowner’s ability to remain safe and independent in the home.

“We are delighted to partner with Lowe’s in their commitment to community development, particularly in supporting our aging population,” said Sam Young, Pensacola Habitat’s President and CEO. “This grant will empower us to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for seniors, enabling them to age in place with grace and security. This grant is one of many initiatives aimed at creating lasting change and fostering a sense of belonging and support within the community.

On Nov. 11 Lowe’s associates from several local Lowe’s branches joined the Pensacola Habitat for Humanity crew to build a wheelchair ramp for an older adult in thecommunity.

The funding from Lowe’s