Peggy Pal Yates Latty

Peggy Pal Yates Latty, 89, of Stanton, Texas, passed away on December 08, 2023.

Visitation will be held on December 15, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Flomaton Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will take place on December 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Flomaton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow on December 15, 2023, at Little Escambia Baptist Church Cemetery.