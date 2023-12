One Injured In Highway 29, Muscogee Road Crash

One person was reportedly injured in a multiple vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cantonment.

The wrecck was reported about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Muscogee Road.

The injury was not considered life-threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.