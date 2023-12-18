Northview Culinary Arts Brings Home A First Place Prize In Studer Gingerbread House Competition

The Northview High School Culinary Arts program took home a first place prize in Studer Community Institute’s Christmas Gingerbread House Competition in Pensacola.

The theme was holiday movies, and Northview submitted two entries.

One was the Polar Express from the movie Polar Express. They created the Polar Express train with a mountain backdrop and huge Christmas tree and the iconic golden ticket that said “Believe”.

The second was Mr. Duncan’s Toy Chest from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. This was a large toy store that opens and closes with lots of modeling chocolate toys and the characters Kevin, Harry, and Marv. The Culinary Arts program took home first place with their Mr. Duncan’s Toy Chest entry.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.