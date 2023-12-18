Northview Culinary Arts Brings Home A First Place Prize In Studer Gingerbread House Competition

December 18, 2023

The Northview High School Culinary Arts program took home a first place prize in Studer Community Institute’s Christmas Gingerbread House Competition in Pensacola.

The theme was holiday movies, and Northview submitted two entries.

For more photos, click here.

One was the Polar Express from the movie Polar Express. They created the Polar Express train with a mountain backdrop and huge Christmas tree and the iconic golden ticket that said “Believe”.

The second was Mr. Duncan’s Toy Chest from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. This was a large toy store that opens and closes with lots of modeling chocolate toys and the characters Kevin, Harry, and Marv. The Culinary Arts program took home first place with their Mr. Duncan’s Toy Chest entry.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 