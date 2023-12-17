New Minor Subdivision Planned For Cotton Lake Road Near Molino

December 17, 2023

A new minor subdivision is planned for Cotton Lake Road in Molino.

Pine Barren Creek Estates, LLC, is proposing the 23 lot subdivision on 309 acres east of Highway 29. Parcels will range from 15.8 to 30.75 aces each, according to the plans submitted to the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

The plans have been submitted for internal review by the Development Review Committee but have not yet been set for review at a formal meeting. Additional steps are required before the project can reach the building permit stage.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “New Minor Subdivision Planned For Cotton Lake Road Near Molino”

  1. Neal on December 17th, 2023 3:13 am

    At least they have accounted for the White Lily Cemetery. Maybe they can clean it up. This one is unique.





