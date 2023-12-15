Molino Man Charged With Residential Burglary

December 15, 2023

A Molino man has been charged with a residential burglary.

Kenneth Shane Mason, 33, was charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and providing false ownership to a secondhand dealer.

Mason allegedly burglarized a residence on Muscogee Road, taking baseball cards worth $5,000, jewelry items $1,600 worth of collectable coins, a laptop, cell phones and cash. Several of the items were sold or pawned, according to an arrest report.

Mason was developed as a suspect because he lives in a camper on the victim’s property, the report states.

Mason was booked into the Escambia County Jail where he remained with bond set at $25,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 