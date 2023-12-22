Milder Weather Into The Weekend; Rain Likely Christmas Eve Into Christmas Day

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Christmas Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. High near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.