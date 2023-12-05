Man Charged With Century Burglary

A Flomaton man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Century.

Cameron Oscar Biggs, 24, was charged with burglary and dealing in stolen property. The stolen items were valued at $20,000.

Biggs allegedly burglarized a paint and body shop building at 8920 North Century Boulevard by removing plywood that was covering the windows. According to an arrest report, several stolen items were recovered after a search warrant was executed at a home on Hilltop Road in Century.

Bigss remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $15,000.