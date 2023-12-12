Low Near Freezing Monday Night
December 12, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Comments