Low Near Freezing Monday Night

December 12, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

