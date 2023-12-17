Kameron Allen Smith

Kameron Allen Smith, “Kam”, was born on January 10, 2003 at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. He left this world on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the young age of 20.

If you knew Kam, you loved him. He always kept everyone laughing and his beautiful smile would light up any room. He had just recently received a job promotion at work and was working on his truck. Everything he worked hard for was paying off and he was excited about life, and his plans and goals.

He had gone through and overcome so much. Kam enjoyed the simple things in life. He liked antique trucks, drawing, spending time with his friends, his girlfriend, Rose, and his brothers, Tristan and Sawyer. He and his brothers had a special bond. He loved all of his fur babies, and held a special place in his heart for his rescue dog, Scout. Kam loved life and lived it to the fullest. A country dirt road and beautiful sunsets is where he always found peace. We hope he is enjoying sunsets more beautiful than we can imagine.

Kam was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Alton Horne, Eugene Smith, and Robert Lee McDonald; and his great-grandmother, May Eulla McDonald.

He is survived by his parents; Kimberly Jean Smith, step-father, Timothy Maier, and his father, Clint Allen Smith; brothers, Tristan Allen Smith and Sawyer Isaac Maier; his girlfriend of two years, Rose Hutchinson; grandparents, Debbie and Mark Trotter; Lee McDonald, Arlene Joyner, Rick Smith; great-grandmothers, Carol Horne and Gladys Hobbs; and great aunts, Karen Rose and Charlotte Skipper.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. The family will receive friends for visitation at 11:00 a.m. Services will begin at 12:00 noon with Pastor Mike Pickett officiating. Kam will be laid to rest at Little Flock Cemetery in Molino, Florida.

Pallbearers include Clint Smith, Tristan Smith, Kaden McDonald, Harley Sechrist, Gaven Goneke, and Jayden Hall.

Honorary pallbearers include Kristopher McDonald, Lee McDonald, and Rick Smith.

Kam,

my beautiful baby boy. You will forever be a part of me. I will love you till time ceases to exist.

Baby, I will anxiously await my time to be with you again.

-Mom

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. Y