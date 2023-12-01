Junior League To Host Free Diaper Drive-Up Distribution This Weekend

December 1, 2023

The Junior League of Pensacola will host a diaper drive-up distribution event on Sunday, December 3, 2023, outside the Junior League of Pensacola office, 2016 West Garden Street in Pensacola.

The event will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, while supplies last.

To ensure participant safety, this event cannot accommodate walk-up participants. No registration is needed to receive diapers and wipes during this drive-up event. Parents and caregivers will have the option of choosing the size of diapers (size newborn – size 7) while supplies last. The group is unable to accommodate special requests in diaper brands. Pull-ups, training underwear, or adult size diapers will not be available at this event. Each parent and caregiver will be given 50 diapers and a pack of wipes per child. The child does not need to be present.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 