Junior League To Host Free Diaper Drive-Up Distribution This Weekend

The Junior League of Pensacola will host a diaper drive-up distribution event on Sunday, December 3, 2023, outside the Junior League of Pensacola office, 2016 West Garden Street in Pensacola.

The event will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, while supplies last.

To ensure participant safety, this event cannot accommodate walk-up participants. No registration is needed to receive diapers and wipes during this drive-up event. Parents and caregivers will have the option of choosing the size of diapers (size newborn – size 7) while supplies last. The group is unable to accommodate special requests in diaper brands. Pull-ups, training underwear, or adult size diapers will not be available at this event. Each parent and caregiver will be given 50 diapers and a pack of wipes per child. The child does not need to be present.