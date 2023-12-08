Jerry O. Fischer, Jr.

Jerry O. Fischer, Jr., age 61, lost his short battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in Pensacola, Florida.

Jerry and Elena Fischer welcomed their firstborn son on June 19, 1962, in Pensacola, Florida. He was a resident of Century, Florida, for over thirty years, graduating from Century High School in 1980. He loved playing sports, particularly baseball and football, and proudly represented the Century Blackcats in Black & Gold. After high school, Jerry played baseball at Faulkner State College on scholarship for two years. Jerry went on to work in various industries. He started in the oil fields as an insulator; worked in the family business, Photo By Fischer; employed as a Counselor at Hurricane Island Outward Bound, and finally landed with American General/AIG as an insurance agent.

Jerry is the husband of Ramona Fischer for almost thirty-two years; the father of Anna Lundy, Leah Surrette, and Jason Fischer; and Papa Fish to grandchildren Griffin and June Lundy. Jerry retired on disability in 2009 and was a happy man tending to his yard and trailing vincas; watching the deer, birds, and squirrels in the backyard; patrolling the Escambia River and gravel lakes for the best time to catch shellcracker; playing lively games of cornhole with close buddies; and passionately collecting and talking about old bottles. Grandchildren, Griffin and June added a brand-new layer of fun to Jerry’s life, and he enjoyed sharing his love of nature with them and taking them for rides on his zero-turn mower. The last fourteen years are what he calls his “bonus years” after beating colon cancer in 2007, 2008, and again in 2009.

Competition of any kind was right up his alley, which made him a natural when it came time to coach little league baseball at Northwest Escambia ballpark and help coach football at Ernest Ward Middle School. Later he enjoyed participating in the Northview Quarterback Club where he had an opportunity to serve as club President, and also earned Volunteer of the Year for Escambia County School District. He thrived on helping young boys develop their athletic potential, learn about team sports, and have fun doing it!

Jerry was preceded in death by his sweet mother, Maria Elena Sale Fischer.

He is survived by his father, Jerry Orson Fischer, Sr.; wife, Ramona Elizabeth Leonard Fischer; daughters, Anna (Caleb) Lundy, Leah (Payden) Surrette; son, Jason Fischer; grandchildren, Griffin and June Lundy; brother, Jeff (Junia) Fischer; sister, Julie (Chuck) Thornton; and constant companion, Bennett, his dog.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 11, 2023, at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church in Bogia, Florida, with visitation at 11:00 AM, and service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Church in Century, Florida. Pastor Nathan Brown and Pastor Grant Norris will be officiating.

“Go-‘head!” and “Later, Babe!”

If you wish to make a donation in Jerrys honor, we support www.pilotsforchrist.com and www.pancan.org.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.