International Paper Awards $66,450 in Grants To Local Organizations
December 5, 2023
International Paper’s Pensacola Mill has awarded $66,450 in International Paper Foundation grants to 30 local organizations, demonstrating the company’s commitment to education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve the planet.
“Through these grants, we aim to be catalysts for positive change, investing not just in projects, but in the collective well-being of the community,” said Hunter Morris, Pensacola Mill Manager. “These funds will play a crucial role in supporting community-driven projects aimed at addressing hunger, promoting health and wellness, enriching children’s education, and providing disaster relief assistance.”
- Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation – Pediatric Programs and Services
- Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast – Club time is MIND! Time
- Bright Bridge Ministries – Hot, Healthy Meals
- Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers – Music and Movement – Ready for Kindergarten
- Children’s Home Society – Battle of the Books for Literacy and Learning Gains
- Council on Aging of West Florida – Educational Student Composting Kits
- Covenant Care – My Wish to Terminally Ill Children and Adults
- Embrace Florida Kids – Milton Girls Home
- Ernest Ward Middle School – Get Agriculture, Forest the Rest
- Escambia County Medical Society Foundation – Blood Pressure Cuff Program
- Escambia County Public Schools Foundation – Tools for Teachers
- Feeding the Gulf Coast – Mobile Pantry Program
- Greater Pensacola Symphony Orchestra – Escambia and Santa Rosa County Fifth Grade Concerts
- Gulf Coast Kids House – The Healing Garden
- Health and Hope Clinic – Increase Access to Care
- Jim Allen Elementary – Developing Readers through Targeted Instruction
- Keep Pensacola Beautiful – Youth Advocacy Council/Envirothon
- Manna Food Bank – Healthy Kids Initiative
- Molino Park Elementary – Small Group Technology Materials
- Northwest Florida Community Outreach – Replenish for the Finish
- Pace Center for Girls – IP Reach Girls!
- Pensacola Little Theatre – Black Art in Pensacola: Connecting Diverse Art and Literacy
- Pensacola Mess Hall – Family Science Night Enhancements
- Pensacola State College Foundation – Pirates Care: Emergency Preparedness and Food Assistance
- ReadyKids! – Ready to Read
- Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida – Home for Dinner
- The Global Corner – Let’s Visit Mexico: An Activity Book for Young Explorers
- United Way of Baldwin County – Reading Buddies
- University of West Florida Historic Trust – Pensacola Children’s Museum Kids Emergency Room
- Valerie’s House – No Child Grieves Alone, Group Night Activities
Grants were determined after careful committee review with local team members. Recommendations are subsequently reviewed by the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, which then must be confirmed and ratified by the foundation’s board of trustees.
