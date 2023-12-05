International Paper Awards $66,450 in Grants To Local Organizations

International Paper’s Pensacola Mill has awarded $66,450 in International Paper Foundation grants to 30 local organizations, demonstrating the company’s commitment to education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve the planet.

“Through these grants, we aim to be catalysts for positive change, investing not just in projects, but in the collective well-being of the community,” said Hunter Morris, Pensacola Mill Manager. “These funds will play a crucial role in supporting community-driven projects aimed at addressing hunger, promoting health and wellness, enriching children’s education, and providing disaster relief assistance.”

Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation – Pediatric Programs and Services

Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast – Club time is MIND! Time

Bright Bridge Ministries – Hot, Healthy Meals

Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers – Music and Movement – Ready for Kindergarten

Children’s Home Society – Battle of the Books for Literacy and Learning Gains

Council on Aging of West Florida – Educational Student Composting Kits

Covenant Care – My Wish to Terminally Ill Children and Adults

Embrace Florida Kids – Milton Girls Home

Ernest Ward Middle School – Get Agriculture, Forest the Rest

Escambia County Medical Society Foundation – Blood Pressure Cuff Program

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation – Tools for Teachers

Feeding the Gulf Coast – Mobile Pantry Program

Greater Pensacola Symphony Orchestra – Escambia and Santa Rosa County Fifth Grade Concerts

Gulf Coast Kids House – The Healing Garden

Health and Hope Clinic – Increase Access to Care

Jim Allen Elementary – Developing Readers through Targeted Instruction

Keep Pensacola Beautiful – Youth Advocacy Council/Envirothon

Manna Food Bank – Healthy Kids Initiative

Molino Park Elementary – Small Group Technology Materials

Northwest Florida Community Outreach – Replenish for the Finish

Pace Center for Girls – IP Reach Girls!

Pensacola Little Theatre – Black Art in Pensacola: Connecting Diverse Art and Literacy

Pensacola Mess Hall – Family Science Night Enhancements

Pensacola State College Foundation – Pirates Care: Emergency Preparedness and Food Assistance

ReadyKids! – Ready to Read

Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida – Home for Dinner

The Global Corner – Let’s Visit Mexico: An Activity Book for Young Explorers

United Way of Baldwin County – Reading Buddies

University of West Florida Historic Trust – Pensacola Children’s Museum Kids Emergency Room

Valerie’s House – No Child Grieves Alone, Group Night Activities

Grants were determined after careful committee review with local team members. Recommendations are subsequently reviewed by the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, which then must be confirmed and ratified by the foundation’s board of trustees.

Photos for NorthEscambambia.com, click to enlarge.