Herbert Eugene “Gene” Bailey

Herbert Eugene “Gene” Bailey, 78, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on December 8, 2023.

Gene was born on July 4, 1945 in Fort Walton Beach, FL to Dorothy and Hubert “Bill” Bailey. He recently retired after 27 years of combined military service.

Gene worked as a butcher, provided meals for his fellow veterans, and operated many concessions throughout the city. He was known as “Mean Gene,” and he took pride in his famous “Mean Gene” burgers. Gene rooted for the Florida State Seminoles and the Kansas City Chiefs, enjoyed traveling with his wife of 54 years, and spending time with his daughters and animals.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Steven Bailey and Allen Bailey; sister Rosetta Blauser.

Survivors include his loving wife Sherry Bailey; daughters Jennifer Trawick (partner Alicia Trawick) and Jamie Bailey-White (Ricky White); sister Carol Palmer; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 1 pm until a memorial service at 2 pm Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home on Beverly Parkway.

A committal service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:30 pm. Anyone in attendance is requested to arrive at Faith Chapel at 12:30 pm to join the funeral procession.

The family would like to thank the many nurses for their vigilant and tender care.