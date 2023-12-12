Georgetta Penland Dixon

Georgetta Penland Dixon, 81, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023. Georgetta was born November 2, 1942 in Highlands, North Carolina to James N. Penland and Mozelle Chastain Penland. She married Joe F. Dixon, August 7, 1962 in West Palm Beach, Florida. They were happily married for 49 years. Georgetta worked for nearly 30 years for the State of Florida as a benefit recovery specialist.

Georgetta enjoyed spending time with her son, Jeff and wife, Melody, her grandchildren, Jennifer and Wesley, and her great grandchildren, Madison, Hudson, and Lillian. She was an avid reader, and fan of races at Five Flags Speedway and NASCAR Racing.

Georgetta is preceded in death by her husband, Joe F. Dixon; mother, Mozelle Burrell; step-father, Shirley Burrell; and her father, James N. Penland.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey S. Dixon (Melody) of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Jennifer Dixon and Wesley Dixon; great-grandchildren, Madison, Hudson, and Lillian; sister, Elaine Tilson of Highlands, North Carolina; and her nephew and nieces, David, Gabriel, and Jessica.

Visitation services for Georgetta Penland Dixon will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest with her husband, Joe F. Dixon at Barrancas National Cemetery at a later date.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.