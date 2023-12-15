Free Food Distribution Saturday On W Street

In response to significant need within the community at Christmas, Jubilee Church is hosting a drive-thru food distribution on Saturday, December 16th beginning at 9 a.m. until noon (or will last until all the food has been handed out). Jubilee is located at 5910 North W. Street in Pensacola.

“Our church knows that this time of year creates additional financial strain on families. With food prices soaring and money being spent on Christmas, we are honored to give back to those in need in our local community,” said Lead Pastor Tim Fox of Jubilee Church.

Families will pick up their food while staying in their cars. The drive-in, pick-up station will be in the parking lot of Jubilee Church. In addition, Jubilee will provide uplifting worship music, and encouraging stories while people wait in their vehicles.

