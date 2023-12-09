FPL Suprises Escambia Veteran And Family With Christmas Decor

December 9, 2023

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), with help from the Navy-Marine Relief Corps Society surprised local Veteran Anthony Riley and his family with much-deserved holiday cheer, energy efficient decorations and presents as a thank you for his dedication to his community and country.

This marked the 16th consecutive year of FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes, like Anthony, for their service. Riley served in the Navy for 14 years, stationed on the USS John C. Stennis, the seventh of the Nimitz-class of nuclear-powered supercarriers in the United States Navy. He was the only soldier to reach second class in his department. Now retired, Anthony’s commitment to service is still evident in his everyday life, supporting his extended family through medical challenges.

FPL surprised the family this week with thousands of LED lights, solar-powered decorations and other energy-efficient décor.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 