FPL Suprises Escambia Veteran And Family With Christmas Decor

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), with help from the Navy-Marine Relief Corps Society surprised local Veteran Anthony Riley and his family with much-deserved holiday cheer, energy efficient decorations and presents as a thank you for his dedication to his community and country.

This marked the 16th consecutive year of FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes, like Anthony, for their service. Riley served in the Navy for 14 years, stationed on the USS John C. Stennis, the seventh of the Nimitz-class of nuclear-powered supercarriers in the United States Navy. He was the only soldier to reach second class in his department. Now retired, Anthony’s commitment to service is still evident in his everyday life, supporting his extended family through medical challenges.

FPL surprised the family this week with thousands of LED lights, solar-powered decorations and other energy-efficient décor.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.