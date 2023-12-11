Florida Gas Prices Sink To New 2023 Low, AAA Says

Florida gas prices are now the lowest of 2023, according to AAA> The state average dropped 15 cents last week, settling at $3 per gallon on Sunday.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.84, with a low of $2.65 avilable on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week, after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “About 35% of Florida gas stations now have fuel below $3 a gallon. Nearly 10% of retailers have prices in the low $2.70s. While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.