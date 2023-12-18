Florida Gas Prices Sink to 2-Year Lows

Florida gas prices have plummeted to 2-year lows. Sunday’s state average was $2.86 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since June 2021.

Florida gas prices have been on a free fall, declining 31 cents in the past 17 days. As of Sunday, 88% of Florida gas stations have pump prices below $3 a gallon. Thirty-three percent of Florida filling stations have pumps below $2.75/gallon.

In Escambia County, the average fell to $2.73, with Pensacola station as low as $2.51 on Mobile Highway. In North Escambia, a low price of $2.65 was available Sunday night at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than 6 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Strong domestic gasoline supplies and low oil prices have contributed to the downward pressure on prices at the pump. Oil prices regained some strength last week, so a modest increase is possible at the pump, but AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.