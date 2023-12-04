Florida Gas Prices Inch Upward, Local Average Below $3
December 4, 2023
Florida gas prices inched higher last week after reaching the lowest price in three years for Thanksgiving.
The average price per gallon Sunday night in Florida was at $3.14, up from a Thanksgiving average of $3.01.
In Escambia County, drivers were paying an average of $2.98 Sunday nigt. A North Escambia low of $2.89 could be found on Highway 29 in Cantonmnt, while Pensacola prices were as low as $2.63 on East Nine Mile Road.
Comments