Florida Gas Prices Inch Upward, Local Average Below $3

Florida gas prices inched higher last week after reaching the lowest price in three years for Thanksgiving.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Florida was at $3.14, up from a Thanksgiving average of $3.01.

In Escambia County, drivers were paying an average of $2.98 Sunday nigt. A North Escambia low of $2.89 could be found on Highway 29 in Cantonmnt, while Pensacola prices were as low as $2.63 on East Nine Mile Road.