FHSAA Honors Tate Girls Golf, Volleyball Teams As Academic Champions

Tate High School’s girls golf team has been named the Florida High School Athletic Association’s 3A Academic Team Champions for the fall of 2023-24. The team’s unweighted GPA was 3.876.

Also, the Tate girls volleyball team finished in 7th place for class 6A teams. Their team unweighted GPA was 3.683.

Each classification winner receives a commemorative plaque.