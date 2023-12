FDC Says Century Correctonal Inmate Assaulted Officer

A Century Correctional Institution inmate assaulted a correctional officer recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Peter Dellapenna (S80344) assaulted a correctional officer, and the incident was captured on camera, according to FDC.

