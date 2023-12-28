Escambia Tax Collector To Offer Saturday Hours To Issue New Auburn University License Plate

Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, will host an event to issue the new Auburn University license plate on Saturday, January 6 from 8- 1:00 am. The event will be held at the Marcus Pointe office located at 6451 North W Street, Pensacola. Appointments are required for this event and may be made at EscambiaTaxCollector.com/auburn.

The Auburn University license plate is the second license plate to be authorized in Florida for an out-of-state university. Universities must sell 3,000 pre-sale vouchers before a license plate may be manufactured and sold to the public. The University of Georgia became the first to achieve this goal earlier this year. The University of Alabama is working to become the third but needs to sell an additional 800 pre-sale vouchers before the license plate may be issued and made available. An Alabama license plate pre-sale voucher may be purchased by visiting EscambiaTaxCollector.com and using the menu to select “Purchase a License Plate Pre-Sale Voucher.” Proceeds from these license plates benefit local schools.