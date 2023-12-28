Escambia Tax Collector To Offer Saturday Hours To Issue New Auburn University License Plate

December 28, 2023

Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, will host an event to issue the new Auburn University license plate on Saturday, January 6 from 8- 1:00 am. The event will be held at the Marcus Pointe office located at 6451 North W Street, Pensacola. Appointments are required for this event and may be made at EscambiaTaxCollector.com/auburn.

The Auburn University license plate is the second license plate to be authorized in Florida for an out-of-state university. Universities must sell 3,000 pre-sale vouchers before a license plate may be manufactured and sold to the public. The University of Georgia became the first to achieve this goal earlier this year. The University of Alabama is working to become the third but needs to sell an additional 800 pre-sale vouchers before the license plate may be issued and made available. An Alabama license plate pre-sale voucher may be purchased by visiting EscambiaTaxCollector.com and using the menu to select “Purchase a License Plate Pre-Sale Voucher.” Proceeds from these license plates benefit local schools.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 