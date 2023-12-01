Escambia Opioid Abatement Funding Survey Now Open
December 1, 2023
Escambia County’s Opioid Abatement Funding Advisory Board is seeking public input for uses for funding from the National Opioid Settlement. The public is asked to share their opinion by completing a survey no later than end of day Wednesday, Dec. 20.
The survey can be completed online or printed and emailed to homelessness@myescambia.com. Complete the survey online at MyEscambia.com/OpioidAbatementFundingSurvey. Click here to access a printable version of the survey. Surveys can also be completed and dropped off at the below Escambia County libraries and community centers:
- Southwest Library – 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy., Pensacola
- Pensacola Library – 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola
- Westside Library – 1301 W. Gregory St.. Pensacola
- Tryon Library – 1200 Langley Ave., Pensacola
- Molino Library – 6450-A Hwy. 95A N., Molino
- Century Library – 7991 N. Century Blvd., Molino
- Beulah Senior Citizens Center – 7425 Woodside Dr., Pensacola
- Felix Miga Sr. Citizens Center – 904 N. 57th Ave., Pensacola
- Lexington Terrace Community Center – 700 S. Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola
- Marie Ella Davis Community Center – 16 Raymond St., Pensacola
- Mayfair Community Center – 701 S. Madison Dr., Pensacola
- Brownsville Community Center (Boys and Girls Club) – 3200 W. Desoto St., Pensacola
- Dorrie Miller Community Center – 2819 N. Miller St., Pensacola
- Englewood Community Center – 2751 N. “H” St., Pensacola
- Marie K. Young-Wedgewood Community Center and Park – 6405 Wagner Road, Pensacola
- Ebonwood Community Center – 3511 W. Scott St., Pensacola
- Englewood Neighborhood Center – 2749 N. “H” St., Pensacola
- Barrineau Park Community Center and Historical Society – 6055 Barrineau Park School Road, Molino
- Byrneville Community Center – 1707 County Road 4-A, Century
- Carver Park Resource Center – 208 Webb St., Cantonment
- Molino Community Center and Historical Museum – 6450-A Hwy. 95A N., Molino
- Quintette Community Center – 2490 Quintette Lane, Cantonment
- Walnut Hill Community Center and Ruritan Club – 7850 Hwy. 97-N, Walnut Hill
Funding is intended to be used for programs that will benefit the community. The four main categories are identified to help address the opioid epidemic:
- Criminal justice: Prevention efforts with monitoring drug trafficking, treatment in jail or prison, and, upon release, referral to treatment after release; drug courts that by require services or treatment as a condition of probation;
- Harm reduction: Support efforts to prevent or reduce overdose deaths or other opioid-related harms through evidence-based or evidence-informed programs or strategies;
- Prevention: Strategies to prevent all levels of substance use, including services for individuals, families, communities and general society; and
- Treatment and recovery: Designed to help people stop using substances, remain sober and drug free, improve health and wellness, and strive to reach their full potential. Recovery is a lifelong process.
