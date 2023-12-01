Escambia Opioid Abatement Funding Survey Now Open

Escambia County’s Opioid Abatement Funding Advisory Board is seeking public input for uses for funding from the National Opioid Settlement. The public is asked to share their opinion by completing a survey no later than end of day Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The survey can be completed online or printed and emailed to homelessness@myescambia.com. Complete the survey online at MyEscambia.com/OpioidAbatementFundingSurvey. Click here to access a printable version of the survey. Surveys can also be completed and dropped off at the below Escambia County libraries and community centers:

Southwest Library – 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy., Pensacola

Pensacola Library – 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola

Westside Library – 1301 W. Gregory St.. Pensacola

Tryon Library – 1200 Langley Ave., Pensacola

Molino Library – 6450-A Hwy. 95A N., Molino

Century Library – 7991 N. Century Blvd., Molino

Beulah Senior Citizens Center – 7425 Woodside Dr., Pensacola

Felix Miga Sr. Citizens Center – 904 N. 57th Ave., Pensacola

Lexington Terrace Community Center – 700 S. Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola

Marie Ella Davis Community Center – 16 Raymond St., Pensacola

Mayfair Community Center – 701 S. Madison Dr., Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center (Boys and Girls Club) – 3200 W. Desoto St., Pensacola

Dorrie Miller Community Center – 2819 N. Miller St., Pensacola

Englewood Community Center – 2751 N. “H” St., Pensacola

Marie K. Young-Wedgewood Community Center and Park – 6405 Wagner Road, Pensacola

Ebonwood Community Center – 3511 W. Scott St., Pensacola

Englewood Neighborhood Center – 2749 N. “H” St., Pensacola

Barrineau Park Community Center and Historical Society – 6055 Barrineau Park School Road, Molino

Byrneville Community Center – 1707 County Road 4-A, Century

Carver Park Resource Center – 208 Webb St., Cantonment

Molino Community Center and Historical Museum – 6450-A Hwy. 95A N., Molino

Quintette Community Center – 2490 Quintette Lane, Cantonment

Walnut Hill Community Center and Ruritan Club – 7850 Hwy. 97-N, Walnut Hill

Funding is intended to be used for programs that will benefit the community. The four main categories are identified to help address the opioid epidemic: