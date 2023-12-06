Escambia Names Top 5 Teacher of the Year Finalists

December 6, 2023

Escambia County Public Schools has announced the Top 5 Teachers of the Year nominees. Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.

In alphabetical order, they are:

  • Candice Blackburn — Molino Park Elementary
  • Priteyja Olige Brannon — C. A. Weis Elementary
  • Tammy Jo Dublin — Hope Horizon
  • Cassi McGee — Pine Meadow Elementary
  • Rionna Wages — Lipscomb Elementary

“We are proud to honor these outstanding educators,” stated Superintendent Keith Leonard.  “They are a great representation of all of our employees, and we would like to take time to thank them, as well as all of our employees, for all of the hard work and dedication they contribute to our students each and every day.”

The overall Teacher of the Year for Escambia County Public Schools will be announced in early February, and honored, along with all district teachers of the year, at a special event.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 