Escambia Names Top 5 Teacher of the Year Finalists

Escambia County Public Schools has announced the Top 5 Teachers of the Year nominees. Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.

In alphabetical order, they are:

Candice Blackburn — Molino Park Elementary

Priteyja Olige Brannon — C. A. Weis Elementary

Tammy Jo Dublin — Hope Horizon

Cassi McGee — Pine Meadow Elementary

Rionna Wages — Lipscomb Elementary

“We are proud to honor these outstanding educators,” stated Superintendent Keith Leonard. “They are a great representation of all of our employees, and we would like to take time to thank them, as well as all of our employees, for all of the hard work and dedication they contribute to our students each and every day.”

The overall Teacher of the Year for Escambia County Public Schools will be announced in early February, and honored, along with all district teachers of the year, at a special event.