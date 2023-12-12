Escambia County Installs Four New Playgrounds At Parks; Four More On The Way In 2024

Escambia County Parks and Recreation has installed four new playgrounds this year at several neighborhood and community parks throughout the county, with four additional playgrounds planned for 2024.

A new playground and exercise equipment were also installed at the Escambia County Extension Services building, providing additional play and recreational opportunities.

The new playgrounds provide a variety of play features for children of all ages to enjoy, including slides, climbing structures, exercise equipment, interactive games, musical instruments, and more.

New playgrounds were added at the following locations in 2023:

Aero Vista Park, 120 Marine Drive – Installed July 2023

Avondale Park, 5809 Vestavia Lane – Installed August 2023

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road – Installed June 2023

O’Connor-Colling Community Park, 552 Batten Blvd. – Installed June 2023

Lexington Terrace Regional Park, 900 S. Old Corry Field Road – Installed July 2023

All of the new playgrounds replaced existing playground equipment that was outdated, with the exception of Extension Services, which did not previously have a playground. Additional playgrounds are planned for the following parks, expected to be installed by summer 2024:

Garcon Bayou Nature Park, 55 Doug Ford Drive

Harvester Homes I, 430 Belmont Ave.

Lakewood Park, 670 Lakewood Road

Westernmark Park, 751 Massachusetts Ave.

“We are always working on ways to improve our overall park experience for Escambia County residents and visitors, and providing quality playgrounds for children and families to enjoy is an essential part of that goal,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes said. “These new playgrounds have already been well-used this year, and I’m excited to continue making improvements to parks and playgrounds throughout the county in 2024 and beyond.”