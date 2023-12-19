Cool High Near 50 For Tuesday; Freezing Again Tuesday Night

December 19, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Christmas Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

