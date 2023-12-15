Check Your Numbers: No One Has Claimed $104K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold In Davisville

So far, no one has claimed over $100,000 for a winning November 26 Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Davisville.

The ticket sold at the State Line Gift Shop next to the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 97 was the only winning ticket in a Sunday evening drawing and is worth $104,191.62.

The Sunday evening winning numbers were 4-7-16-25-34.

As of last night, the prize had not been claimed.

Florida Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the ticket will expire.