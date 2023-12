Century To Close Ivey Street On Wednesday

The Town of Century will close the road at 9520 Ivey Street, Lot 9 and East State Line Road from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, in order to install a sewer line.

Drivers should detour using East Cottage Street, accoridng to the town.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.