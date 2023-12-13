Century Residents Get Small Reprieve On Annual Garbare Rate Increase

December 13, 2023

Century residents are getting a small reprieve from an annual rate increase on garbage service.

The town contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charge the town each December to match the Consumer Price Index. The town annually passes the rate increase directly along to residents.

Republic is increasing what they charge Century by a CPI increase of 5.25%. The town typically passes that increase onto sanitation customers across the board — which could have resulted in an increase of $1.40 per month to $27.99, up from $26.59. But for this year, the town will absorb a portion of the annual percentage increase while keeping other fees steady.

Residents will pay the annual increase on Republic’s charge to the town –$17.10 total cost, plus the current curbside fee pick-up fee of $6.99 and the current year service fee of $3.35. While not specifically mentioned in the motion approved by the council Tuesday night, that should put a customer’s bill at $27.44 for a single can rather than an originally proposed increase to $27.99.

