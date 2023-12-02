Century Celebrates Christmas Season With Caroling, Tree Lighting

December 2, 2023

The anual tree lighting ceremony was held Friday in Century.

While the town’s Christmas tree is located in Nadine McCaw Park, the ceremony was moved across Highway 29 to the Century Area Chamber of Commerce due to forecasted rain.

The event featured complementary refreshments, ornament making with the staff of the Century Branch Library and caroling from the Tri-City Children’s Choir.

Next Friday, the Century Christmas parade will roll at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by a movie and food — all free — from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at Anthony Pleasant Park.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 